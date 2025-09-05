Thane: Orchestra bar raided, women singers rescued

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) Six women singers, allegedly confined to hidden rooms, were rescued from an orchestra bar in Mira Road area of the district, police said on Friday.

A raid was conducted at Tarzan-02 bar on the Western Express Highway on Thursday night, said a release from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police.

The action followed information that a woman singer was being kept in a concealed cavity room inside the bar, it said.

"During the raid, a female singer was found performing obscene gestures to attract customers, with the encouragement of the manager, cashier and waiter," the police statement said.

A Fire Brigade team from Penkarpada was called in to assist in the inspection, and a hidden glass door leading to a cavity room was found behind the makeup room wall, it said.

Five women singers were rescued from the enclosure, while another similar cavity room was found in the kitchen.

Police also seized two cash-counting machines and Rs 45,430 in cash.

A case was registered against 22 persons including the bar owner, manager, cashier and waiters under BNS sections 296 (obscene acts), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions.

Further probe was on, the police said. PTI COR KRK