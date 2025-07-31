Thane passenger assn seeks time-bound effort from Railway Board to prevent train-related deaths

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) The Thane District Railway Passenger Welfare Association has written to the Railway Board seeking a concrete, time-bound plan to prevent train-related deaths and to extend meaningful support to the families of the victims.

The number of people dying in train accidents is no less than those dying in wars, the association's president Om Prakash Sharma said on Thursday.

"In 2024 alone, 1,533 people died and 1,655 were injured in various accidents on the Central Railway network. If we extrapolate the numbers for the past decade, Central Railway alone accounts for nearly 15,000 to 16,000 deaths and injuries," he said in the letter.

The family of any bona fide passenger who dies in a train accident should be offered a job in the railways, and adequate compnesation should be disbursed speedily, he demanded. PTI COR BNM