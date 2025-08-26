Thane Police appoints 'cyber warriors' to strengthen fight against cybercrime

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) In a major step towards enhancing cybercrime detection and technical capacity at the grassroots level, the Thane Police Commissionerate has appointed a dedicated team of "cyber warriors" in police stations, a senior officer said.

Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare handed over appointment letters to 72 cyber warriors, who form the first batch under the new initiative. The move comes as part of a broader plan to appoint 150 cyber warriors across the city.

"For the speedy detection of cybercrimes, we had earlier set up a dedicated cyber cell. Taking that vision forward, we have now appointed cyber warriors in a bid to integrate innovation and technology into modern policing," Dumbare said while addressing an official function on Monday.

These members have been selected and trained under the Chief Minister Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, in collaboration with a specialised training institute. They will be deployed to assist the cyber cells at various police stations across the Thane Commissionerate.

"Each police station will have four such cyber warriors. They will provide essential technical support to the investigation officers and help crack complex cybercrime cases with precision," the police commissioner added.

The team members were trained in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital forensics. PTI COR NSK