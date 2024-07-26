Thane police book 'X' user for posting derogatory memes about Fadnavis

Thane: A case has been registered against a user of the micro-blogging site 'X' for allegedly creating and posting derogatory memes about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered on Thursday at Khadakpada police station in Thane district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between different groups and public mischief, an official said.

As per the complaint, the 'X' handle, @gajabhauX, allegedly morphed photographs of Fadnavis and created and shared derogatory memes since July 20, he said.

The complainant claimed the posts created a sense of dissatisfaction and insecurity among people, the official said, adding that a probe is on and no arrest has been made.