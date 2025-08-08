Thane police bust inter-state gang of burglars; three held

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested three members of an inter-state gang involved in eight burglary cases in different parts of the state, an official said on Friday.

The arrests were made during an investigation into a theft that took place in the Rabodi area in mid-July, the official said.

Cigarettes worth Rs 51 lakh were stolen from a warehouse, and the gang had also decamped with the DVR from the premises to destroy CCTV evidence, DCP (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said.

"We traced the stolen scooters, motorcycles, and a tempo used in the crime. The accused had parked their vehicle one km away from the scene, transferring the stolen goods to avoid detection," he said.

Technical analysis revealed the accused fled to Mira Road after the burglary, and the crime branch apprehended them on July 29, the official said.

The accused, Mahendra Kumar Thanaram Meghwal (28) and Ganesh Dhula Patidar, hailed from Rajasthan, while Rajesh alias Anna Baban Kadam (47) was from Kandivali West in neighbouring Mumbai.

He said the trio were involved in eight burglary cases spread across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the police managed to recover stolen property worth Rs 10.4 lakh from them.

"The accused would steal vehicles from near the crime location, use them for burglary, and then abandon them. The stolen goods were sold in another state through fixed contacts. They stayed in Mumbai's lodges, changing locations frequently to evade police," he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are underway to track down other gang members and recover the remaining stolen goods. PTI COR ARU