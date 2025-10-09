Thane police bust racket selling substandard cement packed in bags of reputed brands

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have exposed a racket dealing in substandard cement that was being repackaged and pushed into the market under the names of reputed cement brands, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs, a team from Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan raided a spot near Musale Compound on Tuesday and found four vehicles loaded with 995 cement bags.

“Upon inspection, it was discovered that the bags, bearing labels of well-known cement companies, had been filled with substandard cement,” said assistant police inspector S S Bhalerao.

The cement and the vehicles were confiscated, and a case was registered against one Navin Bhatia, who was found at the site during the raid, and his unidentified associates, he said.

A probe is underway to unravel the distribution network of those involved in the malpractice, the official added. PTI COR NR