Thane police foil highway robbery bid; six held with firearms

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) Six persons, including suspected Naxalites from Jharkhand, have been arrested for allegedly plotting to rob vehicles on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the property cell of the crime branch laid a trap near Kharegaon toll booth on Tuesday evening and intercepted a Jharkhand-registered vehicle, an official said.

He said that on inspection, the police found that the occupants were armed with three firearms, four live cartridges, and carrying materials typically used in violent highway robberies, including an iron sickle, cutting tools, chilli powder, ropes, and six mobile phones.

The accused were allegedly planning to intercept passing vehicles, especially trucks transporting valuable goods and assault drivers using firearms and chilli powder to commit robberies, the official said.

He said the team arrested six persons, five of them suspected Naxalites hailing from Jharkhand, A case has been registered against them under section 310 (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1961. PTI COR ARU