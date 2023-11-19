Thane police impose prohibitory order to protect rail tracks from illegal dredging

Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane have issued a prohibitory order across railway tracks running along the creek and mangrove patches over a 600-metre stretch between Mumbra and Kalyan, an official release said on Sunday.

The prohibitory order, issued to protect the tracks on account of illegal dredging in the creek, will be in force from November 20 till January 18 next year, according to the release by the district administration.

It also referred to a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court over illegal dredging in the creek close to railway tracks and mangroves and said the court has taken serious note of the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (SB) Dr Srikant Paropkari has said that those violating the order will face criminal action, the release stated. PTI COR NR