Thane police launch first cryptocurrency investigation cell in Maharashtra

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) The Thane city police have set up Maharashtra's first dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell, officials said on Thursday.

The cell, launched on Wednesday at the office of Cyber Police Thane, aims to strengthen the investigation of cases involving cryptocurrency transactions used for embezzlement and fraud, an official release said.

Cyber cells have already been set up in every police station in the city, it said.

"While investigating cyber crimes, it was found that criminals are embezzling the proceeds of crime through cryptocurrency. Due to this, it is becoming difficult to trace embezzled money and seize it," the release noted, adding that the new cell will fill in this gap. PTI COR KRK