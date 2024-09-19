Thane police nab two for killing man in Pune

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a man in Pune city, an official said on Thursday.

Pravin Mahato, a nursery worker, was murdered on Monday by the duo, who slit his throat with a blade, alleging that he was in a relationship with the wife of one of them, the police said.

The duo was nabbed on Wednesday.

"After killing the victim in Hinjawadi area of Pune, the assailants identified as Raju Kumar Nathuni Prasad Singh (33) and Dhiraj Kumar Ramod Singh (20), fled from the spot," senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of the Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

"The Pune police sought the assistance of their counterparts in Thane to trace the suspects who were believed to be heading towards their hometown in Bihar. An operation was launched by the Manpada police and the duo was eventually apprehended near Kalyan railway station on Wednesday morning," he said.

During the investigation, the police found that the victim was in a relationship with the wife of Raju Kumar, which led to a confrontation between them and ended with his murder.

Following their arrest, the Thane police handed over the accused duo to the Hinjawadi police for further investigation and legal proceedings, he said. PTI COR NP