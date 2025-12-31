Thane police register rape case against two brothers after transfer of ‘zero FIR’ from Delhi

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly raping a woman for about seven years, including when she was a minor, an official said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old housewife recently approached the police in New Delhi, where a ‘zero FIR’ was registered. The case was then transferred to the Bhoiwada police station in the Bhiwandi area.

A zero first information report is an FIR that can be registered by any police station irrespective of jurisdiction.

Citing case papers, the official said the complainant, now a resident of Najafgarh in the national capital, was brought to Bhiwandi from her hometown in 2018 by accused Sudip Upadhyay under the pretext of providing her with further education. She was in Class 10 then.

After her arrival, the woman said, Sudip left for their village. During that time, his brother, Sandeep Upadhyay allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. When she informed Sudip of his brother’s actions, he allegedly coerced her into silence by promising to marry her.

Later, Sudip allegedly forced the complainant to maintain a physical relationship with him. She told the police that she was subjected to physical and mental torture by both brothers at their residence in Bhiwandi between 2018 and August 2025, the official said.

It was immediately not clear how she reached New Delhi or when she got married.

After receiving the necessary documents, the Bhoiwada police on Tuesday registered a case against the two brothers for rape and criminal intimidation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as well as the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Assistant police inspector SR Patil said a probe was underway. PTI COR NR