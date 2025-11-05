Thane police restore Rs 1.18 crore property to fraud victims

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have returned stolen or fraudulently taken away properties valued at Rs 1.18 crore to victims in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

During an event held in Shahapur town on Tuesday, the police said they have arrested several persons involved in such crimes and seized property, including gold, silver, cash, mobile phones, and other items.

With the help of the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, the police were able to trace and recover stolen or lost mobile phones valued at Rs 21,38,077, an official said.

Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, Dr D S Swamy handed over the recovered items to the victims and lauded the police officers for their work. PTI COR GK