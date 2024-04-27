Thane: Poll expenditure observers suggest deployment of more RPF jawans to check cash flow

Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) Expenditure observers for the Election Commission in Thane district on Saturday directed officials to deploy more RPF personnel at railway stations to check the transport of huge cash in trains.

Advertisment

In a meeting, they took stock of the election work in all three Lok Sabha constituencies -Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan- in the district which will vote on May 20, as per an official release.

"Thane collector cum district election officer Ashok Shingare briefed the ECI expenditure observers Chittranjan Majhi, Nakul Agarwal, Chandra Prakash Meena, and Rahil Gupta, about the preparations," it stated.

They directed the district officials to deploy more RPF personnel at railway stations with the help of local police to prevent the transport of huge cash in trains.

Advertisment

"The last days prior to elections are crucial so the number of RPF personnel at railway stations should be increased," the release stated.

The observers also asked all the nodal officers in Thane district to ensure the peaceful and impartial conduct of elections and adhere to the model poll code, it said.

Three assembly segments of Bhiwandi, Airoli, and Ovla have been classified as "sensitive" and the observers directed nodal officials to concentrate more on these constituencies and ensure law and order. PTI COR NSK