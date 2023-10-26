Thane railway station bags Central Railway's 'Best Station for Cleanliness Shield'

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Thane railway station in Mumbai division of the Central Railway (CR) has bagged the 'Best Station for Cleanliness Shield', officials said on Thursday.

The CR on Wednesday announced a list of 'Divisional Efficiency Shields' for the year 2022. A total of 466 railway stations were examined and the best of these stations and divisions were selected for the shields in different categories, they said.

Thane railway station was chosen for the 'Best Station for Cleanliness Shield' under the non-suburban grade 1 to 4 categories, while the 'Best Division for Cleanliness Shield' was given to the Solapur division.

The 'Safety Shield' was bagged by the Pune railway division of the CR, while the 'Commercial Shield' was shared between Mumbai and Pune divisions jointly, the CR said in a statement.

The Mumbai division of the CR received the 'Electrical Shield' and the Bhusaval division got the Engineering Shield. The 'Mechanical Shield' went to Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions jointly.

'Operating Shield' was bagged by the Mumbai division, the 'Signal and Telecom Shield' by the Pune division and the 'Accounts Shield' by the Solapur division. The 'Personnel Shield' was shared jointly by the Mumbai and Pune divisions jointly and the 'Medical Shield' went to Bhusaval and the 'Security Shield' to Nagpur, the 'Stores Shield' to Pune division, it said.

Among other categories, the 'Punctuality Shield' was bagged by the Nagpur and Solapur divisions jointly, the 'Works Efficiency Shield' by the Nagpur division, it added.