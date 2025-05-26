Thane receives 135 mm rain on Mon; Dy CM Shinde reviews situation

Thane, May 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation in Thane district on Monday and assured citizens that comprehensive measures had been taken to ensure "zero casualty".

He said Thane received 135 millimetres of rain during the day.

Shinde, who is guardian minister of the district, visited Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell amid heavy rains.

"Low-lying areas have been identified, and 66 pumps are strategically placed in 38 locations that are manned by round-the-clock ward committees and officials. Sensors installed on nullahs will alert the control room as water levels rise, enabling timely evacuation. CCTV cameras will also aid monitoring," he told reporters.

"Rain measuring machinery has been set up at six locations. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are arriving in Thane today, complementing the existing Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF). A total of 21 rescue boats, 15 swimmers, and scuba divers have been deployed. Joint efforts with the railways are underway for culvert cleaning. Measures have been taken to prevent spread of diseases," he added.

The TMC would operate on principles of "contact, communication and co-ordination" to ensure reduced response times and prevent loss of life and property, Shinde added.

Regarding dangerous buildings, particularly those in the C-1 category, Shinde confirmed plans to shift occupants to safer locations, adding that landslide-prone spots have also been identified.

He brushed aside criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray saying the focus would be on rain relief.

"Those who do politics will do politics in everything," he said in a swipe at the former Maharashtra minister.

Shinde also attended two high-level meetings chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on boulder crash spots and held discussions with concerned authorities regarding the Almatti dam to prevent flooding in specific areas. PTI COR BNM