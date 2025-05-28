Thane records 12 new COVID-19 cases; active count 72

Thane: Thane city in Maharashtra reported 12 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its active count to 72, officials said.

Ten patients, who completed their home quarantine protocols, have recovered, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said in a statement.

"With the addition of 12 new patients on Wednesday, the COVID-19 infection count in the city has now gone up to 72," it said.

One patient with comorbidities has died since the latest wave of infection cases were reported.

Currently, 16 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the city, while 45 patients are being treated under home quarantine, the TMC said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and the health department is taking all necessary steps to ensure containment and timely treatment of reported cases," it said.