Thane roof fall incident: Condition of two of nine injured children serious

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Two of the nine children who were injured when the metal roof on the terrace of a building fell in Thane are serious, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place amid heavy rains on Friday night and the children who were injured were playing football in Gawand Baug ground nearby, he said.

"Six of them are hospitalised. The condition of two of them is serious," he said.

Local MLA Pratap Sarnaik visited the spot and said all efforts will be taken to ensure proper treatment of the children. PTI COR BNM