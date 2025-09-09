Thane RTO launches app-based citizen-friendly services

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Maharashtra's Thane district has launched technology-based initiatives, including a mobile application that integrates helpline numbers, to provide transparent, citizen-friendly and efficient services, an official said on Tuesday.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that these services are designed to provide convenience to citizens and vehicle owners, help reduce accidents, boost tax revenue and improve overall traffic management in Thane.

If successful, the government plans to implement the same model across the state, he said in a release.

According to officials, the new systems, which became operational from September 8, are citizen-oriented and technology-driven, offering a wide range of benefits.

The RTO has launched a mobile phone application that uses geo-location technology to alert drivers and passengers about accident-prone "black spots" on the road in advance.

The app also integrates emergency helplines, allowing women to directly connect to a dedicated women's helpline, and enabling access to ambulance, police and fire brigade services, they said.

Citizens can also avail vehicle-related services, including registration, tax payments, and licence details, through WhatsApp on 8080129800.

Apart from this, the new Tax Defaulter Vehicle Monitoring System will use artificial intelligence and location tracking to allow authorities to identify and take action against tax-defaulter vehicles.

The initiatives have been integrated into a single dashboard called the "RTO Thane Communication System", making it a centralised platform for services and monitoring.