Thane rural police launch CCTV surveillance initiative

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) The district rural police of Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday launched a CCTV surveillance initiative, which will enable the police to monitor real-time activities through a network of cameras.

Special Inspector General (IG) of Police, Konkan Region, Sanjay Darade, inaugurated the 'Ek CCTV Aplya Surakshesathi' initiative, emphasising the crucial role of surveillance technology in crime prevention, detection, traffic management, and overall public security.

Trained personnel stationed at the control room will oversee camera feeds, identifying potential threats such as chain-snatching incidents, traffic congestion, and criminal escape routes, an official said.

He said 10 monitors have been installed in the central control room, and live feeds from 1,121 cameras is already accessible, with more to be connected in the coming months.

Once the CCTV network is established across all villages in the Thane rural district, the data collected will be analysed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

"In the future, AI will play a vital role in analysing surveillance data. We plan to develop tools that will allow us to track habitual offenders and suspected criminals by uploading their images into the system," he said. PTI COR ARU