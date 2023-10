Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) A health check up of 250 students of two schools in Ganeshpuri in Thane district revealed that 34, or 13.60 per cent, of them suffered from skin problems.

Fifteen students had respiratory issues and 16 suffered from dental problems, said the functionary of NGO Prasad Chikitsa, which held the health camp at ZP and Ghatge Maharaj schools in Tansa valley.