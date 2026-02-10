Thane sees 78.8 pc crime detection in 2025; kidnapping, rape cases solved at high rate

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) Thane city police registered 11,965 crime cases in 2025, maintaining an overall detection rate of 78.8 per cent, the same as the previous year, according to official statistics.

Kidnapping cases remained a major concern, with 1,291 incidents reported. The police solved 1,173 cases (90.9 per cent), including 876 involving minor girls, of whom 782 were traced, as per the crime statistics for the year 2025.

Sexual offences also saw strong detection rates as the police recorded 813 molestation cases, solving nearly 98 per cent, with a slightly higher success rate in cases involving minors. In addition, 516 rape cases were registered, including 302 minor victims, and all were detected.

According to the data, violent crimes also showed high resolution as out of 73 murder cases, 71 were solved (97 per cent), while 161 of 162 attempted murder cases (99 per cent) were detected.

Property-related crimes proved more challenging for the police as out of 984 cheating cases, only 656 (66.7 per cent) were solved. Detection was lower in house-breaking thefts (51 per cent) and chain snatching (61.7 per cent). Police impersonation cases had the weakest record, with just two of six (33 per cent) solved.

Meanwhile, police cracked 83 of 86 extortion cases (96.5 per cent) and registered 49 cases under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and 18 under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). PTI COR GK