Thane Shiv Sena leader joins Uddhav's Sena (UBT) ahead of polls

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre, the former chairman of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) standing committee, has joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Former corporator Mhatre, a Yuva Sena office-bearer, left the party headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with his supporters on Sunday in the presence of former CM Thackeray.

Six other former KDMC corporators also joined the Thackeray-led party along with Mhatre.

Kalyan and Dombivli are part of Thane district, the political turf of CM Shinde.

Welcoming all of them into the Shiv Sena (UBT) at an event at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, the former CM said, "Today marks an important milestone in the history of Shiv Sena. We will come together to create a strong voice for the residents of Dombivli." "Maharashtra needs young, dynamic leaders who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the challenges the state is facing. Maharashtra has always thrived on the spirit of its young minds," he said.

The city needs leaders who are not just visionaries but also action-oriented, ready to tackle issues concerning education, employment and sustainable development, he said.

"It is time for the youth to step forward and take their rightful place in shaping the destiny of Maharashtra," Thackeray added.

On the occasion, Dipesh Mhatre said it was a matter of pride for him and his supporters to work under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"We believe in the ideology of Shiv Sena (Thackeray's party) and shall work more proactively. I assure you that I will regain the honour of Dombivli," he added.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held next month.

In June 2022, Shinde and several other MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Thackeray-led state government.

Shinde later joined hands with the BJP to form government.