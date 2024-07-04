Thane shop owner booked for molesting minor girl

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a bedding shop owner in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 30 in Bhiwandi town. The girl resided in the same area where the shop of the accused was located and both the families knew each other, he said.

The accused, under the pretext of going for lunch, asked the girl to take care of his shop for some time.

He then called her inside the shop and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The girl informed her parents about the incident the next day following which they filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused under various relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. PTI COR GK