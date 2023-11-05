Thane shopkeeper held for stocking banned gutka worth Rs 5.44 lakh

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stocking banned gutka worth Rs 5.44 lakh in his outlet, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the shop located at Purna village in Bhiwandi area on Saturday and seized the stock, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The 28-year-old shopkeeper was arrested and booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the FDA regulations, he said.

FDA food safety officer Rajendra Kardak, who led the raid, said the sale of gutka has been rampant at outlets in the district.

"We have been instructed to unearth all such sources and take action against them," he added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. PTI COR GK