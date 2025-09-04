Thane: Six teachers of Zilla Parishad schools receive awards

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Six teachers of government-run schools in Thane district on Thursday received the Ideal Teacher Award for 2025-26.

The awards were distributed at a function organised by the Zilla Parishad at B J High School Auditorium here ahead of Teachers' Day.

Varsha Bhanushali, Pushpavati Bhoir, Rajaram Wekhande, Avinash Suroshe, Rajaram Gaikar and Navneet Farde were the recipients, said an official release.

MLAs Dnyaneshwar Mhatre and Niranjan Davkhare were present on the occasion. PTI COR KRK