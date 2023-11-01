Thane: Store room of distributor company gutted in fire; none hurt

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at the store room of a consumer goods distributor firm in Wagle Estate area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident but the storeroom located on the first floor was gutted, he said. "The stock of food items and consumer goods was destroyed in the blaze which erupted in noon," the official said.

The fire was doused by two fire engines after about three hours and the cooling operation is underway, he added.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. PTI COR NSK