Thane teen dies by suicide fearing parents' reprimand over school pranks

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide at his house in Maharashtra's Thane city, reportedly out of fear of being reprimanded by his parents over his pranks at school, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Wagle Estate area under the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station, an official said.

Rudra Rakesh Singh, a student of a school in Mulund, neighbouring Mumbai, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his third-floor apartment, he said.

The official said the boy's father had informed the police that the school principal had recently summoned the parents to discuss the habit of playing pranks on his classmates.

"Since the father was out of town, the mother had visited the school. She reprimanded the teen and informed him that she had reported his conduct to his father," he said.

Afraid of being reprimanded by the parents, the student allegedly committed suicide, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital and subsequently shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered. PTI COR ARU