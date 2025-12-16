Thane textile businessman duped of Rs 35 lakh; 4 booked

Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four Mumbai-based traders for allegedly cheating a textile businessman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 35 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused purchased consignments of grey (unprocessed) cloth from the 42-year-old victim, a resident of Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi town, between June and November this year.

However, instead of clearing the dues, they allegedly sold the material to third parties and continued to evade payment, an official from Bhiwandi Town police station said.

When the victim demanded payment, the accused stopped responding to his calls and later shut down their office and absconded, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case on Sunday against the four accused under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK