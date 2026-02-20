Thane to become ‘mobility hub’, Kalyan ‘future-ready’ urban centre: Shinde

Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane will be transformed into a “mobility hub” and Kalyan a “future-ready” urban centre.

According to a release from the deputy CM’s office on Thursday, a budget of Rs 48,000 was recently approved during a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to meet the demands of rapid urbanisation.

Shinde heads the Urban Development Department in the state.

While Thane is being developed as a “mobility hub”, Kalyan is set to emerge as a “future-ready” urban centre, it said. A provision of Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 crore has been made for the Thane city, Shinde said.

“An ambitious 12-km Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project received administrative approval of Rs 18,838 crore, with an initial allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for 2026-27,” said the statement.

It further said that the extension of Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), Metro 4-A (up to Gaimukh), and Metro 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) will significantly strengthen Thane-Mumbai connectivity.

A total of Rs 1,025 crore has been allocated for the first phase of the Thane Coastal Road and Rs 880 crore for the Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road. “Additionally, funds have been earmarked for the beautification of Railadevi and Masunda lakes, along with Rs 214 crore for the Kolshet-Kalher Creek Bridge,” the release said.

The Kalyan-Dombivli region is slated for a major expansion, the release said. “To tackle traffic congestion, Rs 600 crore has been allocated for the Kalyan Ring Road,” it said.

The statement added that projects like Metro 5 (Bhiwandi-Kalyan), Metro 5-A (Ulhasnagar extension), and Metro 14 (Kanjurmarg-Badlapur) will establish Kalyan as a critical transit hub in the MMR.