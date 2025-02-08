Thane to receive 200 million litres of additional water in two years: commissioner

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Amid water shortage complaints from various parts of Thane city including Ghodbunder, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has said the city will get 200 million liters of additional water in the next two years.

While 100 million liters of additional water will be available this year, another 100 million liters will be made available in 2026, he said at an event on Friday.

The city currently receives 585 million liters of water daily.

The corporation has drawn up plans to source water from the Surya, Kalu and Shai dams to meet the growing demand of the city, and meetings have been held at the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's level to expedite these plans, the commissioner said. PTI COR KRK