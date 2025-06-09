Thane trader on way to Haridwar with family falls while boarding train at Nashik Road, dies

Nashik, Jun 9 (PTI) A 55-year-old trader from Thane district heading to Haridwar with his family and relatives died after falling while attempting to board a moving train at Nashik Road station in north Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the victim, Haresh Khemchand Udasi, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, his wife Menka (49), son Hiren along with 18 other relatives boarded the Haridwar Express from Kalyan (on Mumbai's outskirts) to go to the holy town in Uttarakhand at around 8.30 am.

The train arrived on platform number 2 at Nashik Road station at 11.10 am and Udasi got out to get a water bottle. Moments later, the train started and was about to leave the station when the trader tried to catch it, they said.

However, Udasi lost his balance and got trapped between the platform and the train. He received serious head, hand and chest injuries and was taken to the Nashik District Hospital, where he succumbed, according to the police.

A case of accidental death was registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The incident took place on the day when four passengers died and nine others were injured when they fell off two overcrowded trains after their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains crossed each other near Mumbra in Thane district. PTI COR RSY