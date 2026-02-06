Thane traffic cops deploy 54 'riders' to help students appearing for SSC, HSC exams

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) The Thane traffic police has deployed 64 "riders" to help students appearing for Class X and XII exams reach their centres without hindrance, a senior official said on Friday.

SSC (Class X) and HSC (Class XII) exams in Maharashtra are scheduled to begin on February 10 and 20, respectively, he said.

"With 223 centre for Class 10 and 126 centres for Class 12 spread across Zones 1 to 5 of Thane Police Commissionerate, the department is taking proactive measures to manage potential delays. A total of 54 riders have been deployed on the roads and helpline numbers have been issued to contact 18 traffic units including the traffic control WhatsApp number and traffic control helpline," DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat told reporters.

In addition to the motorcycle riders, three specialized vehicles will be stationed at the control room to respond to emergencies, he said, adding the initiative is specifically designed to help students struggling with vehicle breakdowns, sudden traffic congestion, or other road-related delays.

The initiative has been started under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare and Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan, the DCP added. PTI COR BNM