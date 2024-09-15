Thane village celebrates 64 years of 'One Ganpati' festival

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) Agroli village in Navi Mumbai is commemorating 64 years of its unique 'One Village, One Ganpati' tradition, a celebration that underscores communal harmony and unity.

Originating from financial constraints and a limited number of households, the tradition has evolved into a grand annual festival. Initially, villagers faced financial hurdles and often borrowed money to fund the celebrations, organisers said.

Over time, a collective contribution model emerged, with each family now contributing Rs. 2,000, leading to the festival's expansion and success.

On Sunday, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, alongside Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata, visited the Ganesh pandal and praised the festival as a model of unity and devotion.

Rohidas Patil, president of the Ganapati Utsav Mandal and grandson of the tradition's founder, explained that the 'One Village, One Ganpati' concept was born out of necessity but has grown into a celebrated event.

The festival now includes around 150 households, even those affected by various projects, and serves as a vital occasion for villagers to reunite and celebrate with zeal, he said.

Mandal vice president Rajesh Patil said the younger generation is ready to continue the tradition.

The success of Agroli's festival has attracted visitors statewide, who come to observe and learn from this exemplary practice of unity and communal celebration, the organisers added.