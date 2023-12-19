Thane: Villager faces extortion case for demanding money from plant owner

Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) Police have registered a criminal case against a villager in Thane district for asking a ready mix concrete (RMC) plant owner to purchase water from him or else pay Rs 40,000 per month for operating his facility, an official said on Tuesday.

After the plant owner refused to concede his demand, the accused, Madhukar Mali, on Monday ransacked the RMC unit's office near here, said the official of the Kongaon police station.

Mali also damaged a water tanker parked outside the facility, he said.

Based on a complaint, the accused, a resident of Pimplas village under Bhiwandi taluka, was booked under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 427 (mischief causing damage), said the police official. PTI COR RSY