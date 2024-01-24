Thane violence: Shops vandalised in clash-hit and other areas, 2 held for attack on procession

Mumbai/Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Unidentified persons have vandalised a few shops in some areas of Maharashtra's Thane district, including Naya Nagar which witnessed a communal clash three days back, officials said on Wednesday.

Two persons have also been arrested by the police following an attack on a procession in the district earlier this week, they said.

Since the weekend, the Thane district neighbouring Mumbai has witnessed a number of incidents of attack on commercial establishments and processions taken out to celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple.

Earlier, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in the Muslim-dominated Naya Nagar locality in the district on Sunday night following which 13 people were taken in custody.

On Tuesday, "illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area were demolished by the local civic body using bulldozers. The action was taken a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters.

On Monday, a procession taken out in Mira Road area of Thane district on the occasion of the Ram temple idol consecration in Ayodhya was pelted with stones by miscreants.

Giving details of another incident in Borivali village of Padgha area, an official said the attack took place at around 8:30 pm on Monday.

The victims, travelling on motorcycles and on foot as part of the procession, were allegedly intercepted and assaulted by a group of nearly 15 armed individuals using iron rods, wooden sticks, and sharp objects.

The attackers also vandalised several motorcycles and tore a saffron flag bearing the image of Lord Ram, the official from Padgha police station said.

The police have registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and have apprehended two of the accused, he said.

The hunt is going on for the remaining individuals involved in the incident, the police added.

On Tuesday night, unidentified persons vandalised some shops in Kashimira, Naya Nagar and Navghar areas of the district, police said.

A video which went viral on social media showed some persons on motorbikes throwing stones at the shops.

The shops in these areas were damaged following which the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons, an official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said.

The police were looking for CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators, he said.

Strict vigil was being maintained and a flag march was conducted on Tuesday in Naya Nagar area by personnel of the local police, State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Maharashtra Security Force, the official said.

The situation in the area is now normal even as heavy police security remains deployed there. Shops, schools and other establishments in the locality have opened, he said.

The police have appealed to the people not to pay heed to any provocative videos.

Action will be initiated against those who try to disrupt the communal harmony, the official said. PTI ZA COR GK