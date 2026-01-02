Thane ward awaits 'kin' battle as Keni household members, mother and son, clash in civic polls

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A mother looking to protect her political legacy and her son aiming for a career in city politics will battle it out in one of the wards of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) where elections will be held on January 15.

Mother Pramila Keni, a former corporator, and her son Mandar, a greenhorn, are pitted against each other in Ward No. 23 of the TMC and vote count on January 16 will determine who among them has won the trust of electors.

Pramila Keni, who was till recently with the Shiv Sena, is a multiple-term corporator who has dedicated years of service to her constituency.

Expecting to continue her journey in civic politics, she was met with a shock when the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has a strong base in Thane, denied her a ticket, choosing instead to nominate her son, Mandar, a fresh face.

For Pramila Keni, the decision was more than a political snub; it was a challenge to her long-standing identity as a public representative. Driven by a desire to remain connected to people she has served for decades, she rebelled against her party and filed nomination as an independent candidate.

The emotional stakes intensified when the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) stepped in. Seeing an opportunity in this family fractured by politics, NCP (SP) candidate Deepa Gawande withdrew her candidacy. The Sharad Pawar-led party officially threw its weight behind the mother, Pramila Keni.

Now, the Keni household finds itself at a crossroads. While they reside under the same roof, they will be campaigning in the same ward, but for rival causes.

Mandar is carrying the official banner of the Shiv Sena in Ward No. 23 'D', while Pramila Keni is fighting as an independent supported by the NCP (SP) in Ward No. 23 'B'.

As the campaign heats up, Ward No. 23 is attracting a lot of attention. Neighbours who once saw a united family are now witnessing a mother and son competing for the same public space.