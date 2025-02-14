Thane waste-to-fertiliser project to be largest in Maharashtra: Sarnaik

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed on Friday that an upcoming waste-to-fertiliser project in Thane city will become the largest of its kind in the state.

Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency in Thane, said the plant will scientifically process 300 to 400 tons of wet waste daily over three acres in the Gaimukh area.

The Rs 150-crore plant has received permission from the Forest Department as the site is closer to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Tungareshwar forest range, he added. PTI COR NR