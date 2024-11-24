Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 29-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide and recording a video of the act instead of stopping him, an official said on Sunday.

The couple, residing in Wagle Estate area here, used to have frequent quarrels over various issues.

On the night of November 20, the man, also aged 29, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

His wife allegedly failed to prevent him from taking the extreme step and instead recorded his act on her mobile phone, he said.

After being informed about the incident, the police sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital here.

Based on a complaint by the man's mother, the police on Friday registered a case against his wife under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK