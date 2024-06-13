Thane woman cheated of Rs 1 crore in share trading fraud

Thane, June 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman here allegedly lost about Rs 1 crore to a share trading group scam, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under the Information Technology Act was registered on Wednesday against the fraudsters at Chitalsar police station in the city but no one has been arrested yet, an official told PTI.

According to the complainant, the accused contacted her online sometime in April, inviting her to join a social media group of stock market investors.

After gaining her trust, the group administrators asked her to invest money as per their instructions to earn high returns. After she proceeded accordingly and clicked certain links forwarded to her, Rs 99,28,167 were transferred from her and her husband's bank accounts, the woman told police.

Further probe is underway.