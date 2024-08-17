Thane: Woman held for chain snatching onboard local trains

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 23-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district in connection with six chain-snatching incidents onboard suburban trains, an official said on Saturday.

The GRP was probing a complaint of a woman who lost a gold chain while boarding a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on August 2 and found that several such cases were reported in Kurla and other places in Mumbai, an official said.

A police team tracked down the movements of the suspects by relying on various inputs, including CCTVs, GRP crime branch senior inspector Arshuddin Sheikh said.

While examining CCTV footage from Thane, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and other stations, the team zeroed in on the accused, Roshni More, and arrested her from the Diwa area, he said.

The police have recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.34 lakh from the accused, who allegedly targeted women travelling in local trains, the official said, adding that More was involved in six cases of chain snatching. PTI COR MVG ARU