Thane woman held for conspiring to kill husband; manhunt on for paramour, two others

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The Thane city police have arrested a woman for allegedly plotting to kill her husband, who miraculously escaped after being assaulted and thrown into a water body, an official said on Friday.

A search is on to track down her lover and two others for their alleged involvement in the crime, said the official.

In his complaint to the Kapurbawdi police, the 43-year-old victim, who married the accused in 2013, said he was opposed to her extramarital affair. The couple has a child.

Around 2.30 am on September 22, the accused called her husband to the Balkum area in Thane city, where her paramour and two others thrashed him. The accused persons then took the complainant to the Mumbra creek and threw him into the water.

The complainant managed to cling to a pillar while being swept away by the current. Local residents and fishermen subsequently rescued him and took him to the civic-run Kalwa hospital. Upon discharge, he filed a police complaint.

“A case was registered on September 23, and the complainant’s wife was arrested the next day. The search for the woman’s lover and two of his accomplices is underway,” the official said. PTI COR NR