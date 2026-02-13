Thane woman jumps to death shortly after losing mother

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A 51-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide, hours after her mother’s death in Maharashtra’s Thane, police said on Friday.

Varsha Shripad More reportedly jumped from her fourth-floor home in the city’s Kisan Nagar area on Wednesday, an official said.

Police said More’s 81-year-old mother passed away due to some illness that night.

“While family members were attending to the situation following the elderly woman’s death, Varsha More was alone in another room. She allegedly jumped from the window of the house,” an official from Srinagar police station said.

She was first rushed to a nearby private hospital, which referred her to the Civil Hospital for further medical care. However, doctors at the medical facility declared her dead.

An Accidental Death Report has been registered at the Srinagar police station, and a probe is underway, the official said.

No foul play is suspected at this stage, he added. PTI COR NR