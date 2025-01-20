Thane woman loses Rs 13.54 lakh to cyber 'suitor', probe busts illegal call centre in UP

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) Thane Police investigating a cyber fraud case busted an illegal call centre in UP and arrested the main accused after a car chase on the Lucknow-Barabanki highway, a senior officer said here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Subash Burse said a woman from Mumbra in Thane district lodged an FIR last October stating that a man duped her of Rs 13.54 lakh through a matrimony platform.

"The man created a fake profile, posing as a successful diamond and jewellery businessman based in the USA. Over time, he gained the victim's trust and convinced her to pay large sums under various pretexts, including customs clearance for gifts and emergency funds under the pretext of an accident in Uganda," the DCP said.

The digital trail led the police to Jaid Ful Khan, a 24-year-old salon operator from Bhopal. He spilled the beans on the alleged mastermind, Ezaz Ahmed Imtiaz Ahmed, a businessman based in Lucknow.

On a tip-off received from a 12-year-old tea vendor, police located the illegal call centre, the police officer said.

"When the suspect sensed police presence, he attempted to flee in his SUV, prompting a high-speed chase along the Lucknow-Barabanki highway. After a dramatic six-kilometre pursuit, the police apprehended him and seized his vehicle," he said.

Police recovered nine laptops, routers, and mobile phones.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded to police custody until January 22. PTI COR NSK