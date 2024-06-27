Thane woman loses Rs 1.5 crore in ‘investment’ fraud; seven booked

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman from Thane lost nearly Rs 1.5 crore after being lured with “high returns” on investments, an official said on Thursday. Police have named seven persons in the FIR, he said.

The resident of the Kavesar area told the police that she was in touch with the accused between April and June.

The accused provided the woman with links and added her to a WhatsApp group before goading her to “invest” a total of Rs 1,45,35,6000 saying she would get “high returns”, the official said.

However, the woman did not get any returns on her money even after following up with the accused. She then approached the police, said the official from Kasarwadavli police station.

Police have identified the accused as Ushma Shah, Sunita Kumari, Abhijit Gandhi, Vivek Patel, Ketan Marwadi, Juni V Patel, and Naresh Kumar D Jadeja, he said, adding that they have been booked under the IPC and IT Act. PTI COR NR