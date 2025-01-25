Thane woman loses Rs 1.85 cr in share trading fraud

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of Rs 1.85 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured her into share trading for good returns, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint, a case was registered on Thursday at Kasarwadavali police station under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The alleged accused, identified by their group name, contacted the woman in October 2024, lured her to take up share trading for lucrative returns, and added her to different WhatsApp groups, an official said.

He said the accused sent the woman different links through which she made payments of Rs 1.85 crore between October last year and this month.

Advertisment

The official said the woman realised she had been duped when she did not get any returns on her investment.

The matter is being probed, he said. PTI COR ARU