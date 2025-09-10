Thane woman loses Rs 24.7 lakh in share-trading fraud; nine booked

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman from Thane city in Maharashtra was duped of nearly Rs 24.7 lakh in an alleged online investment fraud, following which nine persons were booked, the police said on Wednesday.

An official from the Naupada police station said the alleged offence was committed between August 5 and August 28 after unknown persons repeatedly contacted the woman.

“The accused, who have been identified only through their mobile numbers, lured the victim into share trading by adding her to different WhatsApp groups, and providing her with websites and accounts for trading and investment,” the official said.

The woman fell for the “attractive” returns promised by the accused and shelled out Rs 24.7 lakh. “However, when she sought to withdraw her earnings and the invested money, the accused stopped responding,” he said.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against nine persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

“Efforts are being made to trace the accused through the mobile numbers used to contact the complainant,” the official added. PTI COR NR