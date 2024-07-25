Thane woman who travelled to Pakistan didn’t get visa in first attempt: Police

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) A 23-year-old Thane woman who allegedly travelled to Pakistan by obtaining a passport and visa with the help of fake papers wasn’t successful in her first attempt, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the 23-year-old woman, who is separated from her husband, lives with her mother in Thane.

She reportedly befriended a man from Pakistan on social media after which she tried to get a visa to meet him, but was initially unsuccessful due to “lack of marriage documentation”, the official said.

The woman later married the man virtually from India, obtained “necessary” documents and travelled to Pakistan where they married again, he said. Thane police launched a probe after discovering these details, he said.

The official said they will take action upon obtaining "crucial information".

Police are probing into alleged fabrication of documents to obtain her passport and visa to Pakistan. They have registered a case against her and a man, who allegedly facilitated her fake documents, he said.

The woman has since returned to Thane from Pakistan, he said, adding that more investigating agencies are working on the case.

The woman, identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali, alias Sanam Khan, changed her name and obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards and her daughter’s birth certificate from a centre in Lokmanya Nagar and attached the documents to her passport application, an official from Vartak Nagar police station had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the woman’s mother defended her daughter, asserting that she had submitted genuine papers, including her marriage documents, for her travel. She said they changed their names online to “avoid controversy”. PTI COR NR