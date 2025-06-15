Thane Zilla Parishad to hold 'Stop Diarrhoea' campaign from Jun 16 to Jul 31

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) The Thane Zilla Parishad will implement the 'Stop Diarrhoea' campaign from June 16 to July 31 targeting children below the age of five, who number approximately 1.44 lakh in the district, an official said on Sunday.

The campaign will include health surveys, door-to-door counselling, free distribution of ORS and zinc tablets by 1,135 ASHA workers, he said.

The campaign will be executed through 33 primary health centres, two urban PHCs, and 190 sub-centres. 'ORS and zinc corners' will be set up at all health institutions to ensure easy access to supplies, he said.

"Special attention will be given to high-risk areas such as slums, flood-prone zones, sub-centres without staff, nomadic communities, brick kiln settlements, migrant populations, homeless children, and villages with previous diarrhoea outbreaks or contaminated water sources," the official added. PTI COR BNM