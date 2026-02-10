Thane ZP among top performancers in Maharashtra's e-governance programme

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) The Thane Zilla Parishad has been recognised as one of the top-performing local bodies in Maharashtra under the government's ambitious 150-day e-Governance Improvement Programme, an official said on Tuesday.

The results, which were previously deferred due to the election code of conduct, were officially released on Tuesday.

The Zilla Parishads of Thane, Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, and Nashik have been recognised for their exceptional implementation of digital infrastructure and citizen-centric technologies, the local body stated in a release.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Hearty congratulations to the Chief Executive Officers of Pune, Sangli, Thane, Nagpur, and Nashik Zilla Parishads and their teams for their outstanding performance in the 150-day e-Governance Programme!" The state government has announced that all winning districts will be formally felicitated at an upcoming state-level ceremony.

According to the release, the evaluation was based on a seven-point criteria designed to modernise government functioning.

Thane ZP's selection was attributed to its robust performance in streamlining internal administrative approvals and real-time monitoring of development projects, efficient grievance redressal and delivery of public services, innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and GIS (Geographic Information System), and implementation of office websites and automated WhatsApp chatbots to bridge the gap between the administration and rural residents.

Ranjeet Yadav, CEO of Thane ZP, credited the success to the systematic adoption of digital tools across all departments. PTI COR ARU