Thane ZP introduces online method to allocate work and make payments

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) The district authorities in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday introduced an online system for the award of work orders and also to make payments to contractors, officials said.

This initiative is designed to streamline the allocation of development work worth up to Rs 10 lakh and eliminates the traditional offline process involving manual lottery draws and extensive paperwork. It aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the process, an official release issued by the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) said.

The system was inaugurated by ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Rohan Ghuge.

With this, Thane has become the seventh ZP in Maharashtra to adopt an online work allocation system and the first to utilise a digital payment gateway, the officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghuge said the shift to the online method from the offline method, characterised by paper-based processes and manual financial transactions will lead to significant improvement.